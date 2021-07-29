Rock Springs Braces For More Rain After Wednesday Flooding

Sweetwater County Emergency Management has distributed almost 1,000 sandbags to Rock Springs residents hit by flooding on Wednesday night.

At one point on Wednesday evening, the Rock Springs Police Department posted the following message on its Facebook page:

''Due to rain and flooding in low-lying areas, Rock Springs Police Department is issuing a NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL advisory through Rock Springs. At this time, no crashes or injuries have occurred due to the weather, but we are urging residents to be cautious and if it is not absolutely necessary, please stay off of the roads.''

That advisory was later lifted,

Officials are urging residents to be ready for more possible flooding over the next few days, as the National Weather Service forecasts more possible heavy rain showers through the weekend.

According to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office:

"We are urging the community to plan ahead and prepare for more possible storms in the coming days," said Judy Roderick, Sweetwater County's emergency management coordinator. "Our focus right now is on replenishing our supply of sandbags to make-up for those we distributed last night, and we strongly encourage county residents who live in areas prone to flooding to have sandbags on hand before heavy rain begins."

Sheriff's office spokesperson Jason Mower added, "We do have a limited number of sandbags available for free to Rock Springs residents on the west end of town who are still dealing with flooding after last night."