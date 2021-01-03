The past year of 2020 may have been a "booger bear" for Reba McEntire (and everyone else), but it looks as if 2021 is already off on a good foot for the singer, who can celebrate some happy news. McEntire's son, Shelby Blackstock, has asked his girlfriend to marry him — and she said yes!

Blackstock, who is McEntire's only child (his dad is Narvel Blackstock, whom McEntire divorced in 2015), got down on one knee to ask longtime girlfriend Marissa Branch for her hand on what appeared to be New Year's Eve from the looks of his social media photos.

Given that his girl calls herself a "Disney Princess" in her Instagram bio, it was only fitting that he chose to pop the big question at Walt Disney World; specifically in front of Epcot's Spaceship Earth.

Blackstock's intended appears adorably shocked, throwing up her hands to her mouse-eared head, but she clearly gave the right answer.

"Closing out the best year of my life the right way — I’m engaged to my best friend," Blackstock captions a photo of the magic moment, as well as allowing everyone a peep at the gorgeous ring he selected for his bride-to-be. "Now let’s celebrate the way we know best!"

Branch posted her own shot of the moment, with the two looking as cute as can be in a pandemic-era selfie ... with their face masks hiding their smiles, but not the glowing happiness in their eyes. She added a Disney quote (from Hercules): “People do crazy things... when they’re in love.”

Blackstock is 30 years old and an accomplished race car driver who dropped out of college to pursue the sport full time. His older half-brother, Brandon, is Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband.