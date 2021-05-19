Registration Is Open For Laramie County Fair Pig Wrestling

I'll go ahead and raise my hand and say, that I have never witnessed Pig Wrestling in my 35 years. Don't blame my parents, please. I'm sure if that was a county fair event in my hometown, they would have taken me to see it, but unfortunately, I don't think it was a thing back in my old Kentucky home. It's just one of those new opportunities for me to learn, here in the Cowboy State.

With that said, I'm pretty excited to see this live in action. I've spent a lot of spare time this morning watching YouTube videos of county fair pig wrestling and it's pretty exciting. Now, I feel like I'm ready for the Laramie County Fair this year to see it up close-ish.

If you're interested in entering, registration is open for the Laramie County Fair Pig Wrestling. So grab three friends and get ready, you can register here. It's going to go down on August 11th at 7pm, so you have plenty of time to train. Or, if you're like me, watch a ton of videos on YouTube.

Get our free mobile app

Check out this video of a group of T-Rexes trying to wrestle a pig from August 2018(the good old days before Covid).

Their arms are so short, I'm crying! I don't know how they could see the pig, honestly. Check out these kids in this video, they're absolute pros.

I don't know how to get the PA announcer gig for this, but, man, does it look like a good time.