Story Behind the Song: Restless Road, ‘Took One Look at Her Momma’

Restless Road's "Took One Look at Her Momma" celebrates the women we love, and perhaps more importantly, the people who made them that way. The rising country trio of Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack -- Kane Brown's first signees to his 1021 Entertainment record label -- sing of a love with "a heart of gold" and who "lights up every room she walks in," and it seems, as the saying goes, she got it from her mother.

Restless Road co-wrote "Took One Look at Her Momma" with Lindsay Rimes and Andy Albert, based on a bit of "dad wisdom" from Nichols' father, who told his son to look to a significant other's mother as an indication of what she'll be like in the future. Beeken, however, was the one to suggest it as a song title, as Nichols tell The Boot.

Read on for the story behind "Took One Look at Her Momma," in the words of Nichols.

My dad's, like, my best bud in the whole world, and he always has these funny, like, "dad wisdom" things that he says. We were all sitting in a pool after CMA Fest, years ago, and I was sitting around, and I said, "Dad, how do you know if you've found 'the one'?"

And he's like, "Well, son, all you've gotta do is take one look at her mama, 'cause that'll give you some sort of, you know, idea of what that might be like with this girl."

During the [COVID-19] quarantine ... we were writing a lot, and we were looking for a title, and Zach had said, "What about what your dad said a couple years ago: "Took One Look at Her Momma" -- that'd be a pretty cool song.

We all looked at each other, and we were like, 'Yeah, that could be pretty cool.' So we wrote it.

