Rock Springs Cowboy Wins State Fair Rodeo in Bronc Riding

It's been a long and hard road back for bronc rider Ira Dickinson. He grew up on a large ranch southeast of Rock Springs and competes collegiately for Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Shawnee. Back in March, Dickinson was involved in a vehicle accident in Haskell County, Kansas that claimed the lives of 2 of his rodeo teammates. Cinch Bullock of Campo, Colorado, and Hadly McCormick of Scottsbluff, Nebraska perished in the crash, and Dickinson was injured.

Dickinson has returned to the rodeo circuit and won the saddle bronc at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas with an 85 aboard Chino Valley from the Triple V Rodeo Company. He's a rare contestant that competes in four events: bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, and steer wrestling. He was also a qualifier for the Wyoming High School Wrestling Tournament in his freshman and sophomore years. He turned his attention to rodeo and the dividends are coming in. His effort in Douglas at the State Fair was worthy of recognition.

