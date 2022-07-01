Wyoming State Fair Announced Their Grandstand Lineup for 2022

Last year's Wyoming State Fair set a record for paid attendance at the annual event. Perhaps this year's might see even more of a crowd. And if so, the Wyoming State Fair has announced their 2022 Grandstand Entertainment Lineup which may very well entice even more to flock to the Wyoming State Fairgrounds & Event Complex.

The Wyoming State Fair took to their social media pages to make the announcement for their headlining performer...

Country star Morgan Evans will be the headliner for the 110th Wyoming State Fair. The concert will be on the Friday of the festival, August 19th. Evans will bring his hits 'Kiss Somebody', 'Day Drunk', 'Dance With Me', and several others with him to the Ford Grandstand Arena on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds. Between just those three songs mentioned, the Aussie from Tennessee's hits have been streamed over 225 million times.

Not only that, but the entertainment on the preceding nights, on Wednesday, August 17th and Thursday, August 18th, will be the PRCA Rodeo. Those will both kickoff at 7 p.m on their respective nights. Tickets for the rodeo shows are $20 for each or $30 for both right now.

On Saturday, August 20th, the final night of the Wyoming State Fair, the Demolition Derby will be out in full destruction! The event will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are currently on sale for $20.

The Wyoming State Fair will also have the carnival all week long. Wristbands for the event are on sale as of today (July 1st). The fair is August 16th through August 20th, which is only about a month and a half away. And with Morgan Evans headlining this year, perhaps another record breaking year is in the stars.

