Heat Records Set in Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Monday was another hot one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, with several locations either setting or tying record highs.

weather.gov/cys

The mercury in Torrington soared to 92 degrees, breaking the previous record high for the date of 90 degrees set back in 2001, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said.

Sixty-nine-year-old records were also broken in Chadron, Scottsbluff, and Alliance, which topped out at 96, 95, and 93 degrees, respectively.

Cheyenne and Douglas, which set daily record highs of 86 and 88 in 2015 and 2001, tied their records.

The NWS says today will be the last day to get out and enjoy the warmth before a cold front moves through overnight and Wednesday, which is expected to bring a 20-to-25-degree temperature drop to the area.