Wyoming State Fair To Announce Grandstand Performances Friday

The Wyoming State Fair is set to kick off in Douglas on August 16th through the 20th for a week of fair fun. Whether you're big in livestock, a fan of the midway or you're down for some live entertainment, the Wyoming State Fair will fill those needs.

If you're a part of the group that's really looking forward to seeing live music at the Wyoming State Fair, we're a little closer to knowing the who, what when, and where of the Grandstand entertainment. According to Wyoming State Fair's website, they'll be announcing the Ford Grandstand Live Music when tickets go on sale this Friday, July 1st.

Last year's main show was none other than Applebee's loving Walker Hayes. Unfortunately, as the fair popped up on the calendar last summer, a spike in Covid-19 cases sparked across the country and part of Walker Hayes camp as he had to cancel his fair show.

With that said, who would you like to see at the Wyoming State Fair? I think this year is one of the best years to catch great live entertainment with that factor canceling last year's headliner, not beings a likely(knock-on-wood) this year. Could it be another big country act coming to the Cowboy State? Will it be an up-and-comer? Will we get a great classic band to put us in the grandstand? We'll have to wait. Friday can't get here soon enough. Go ahead and mark your calendar for this Friday and we'll see what happens.

