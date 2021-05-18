Scotty McCreery Sets 2021 You Time Tour Dates, Gears Up for His Next Album

Scotty McCreery is headed back to the stage in 2021. Like the rest of the touring industry, the singer was sidelined for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's planning his return to the road beginning on June 18 in Fresno, Calif. The singer has dubbed the run his You Time Tour, named for his current single.

"This last year I was glad to get more 'you time' with my wife Gabi than ever before, as well as a lot of 'you time' with some of my favorite songwriters via Zoom as we created new songs for the upcoming album," McCreery explains. "And now that we're able to tour again, I cannot wait to get back on the road and have some 'you time' with fans this summer."

"You Time," which McCreery co-wrote with frequent collaborators Aaron Eshuis and Frank Rogers, came out in September 2020. The song's message of enjoying quality time with the ones you love took on a whole new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the singer adds that he's hoping to bring some of the perspective he gained during 2020 into a post-pandemic future.

"This song's message and timing really hit home for me and I hope we keep a few things, like the intention of the time we spent with others last year, as we look ahead," McCreery points out. "I for one will never take going to a show or playing music live for fans for granted after this last year without it."

"You Time" is also the lead single from an upcoming album, which McCreery plans to release in the fall of 2021. His You Time Tour currently extends through early October, with the promise of more dates to be added, and also includes several supporting dates he's playing for Chris Young as well as his old tour mates Old Dominion on the latter group's Live From the Ballpark Tour. His involvement with that run, McCreery says, is especially exciting given his history with baseball parks.

"These guys are not only amazing performers but great people, and this tour will be a blast. Plus, having been a pitcher on my high school baseball team, performing in these ball parks will be like coming home," he says.

Scotty McCreery's 2021 You Time Tour dates:

June 18 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Boots in the Park Festival, Granite Park ^

June 19 -- Norco, Calif. @ Boots in the Park Festival, The Backyard at Silver Lakes Park ^

June 27 -- Anchorage, Alaska @ Backyard Country BBQ, Downtown Anchorage

July 9 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ 92.3 WIL Boots & Bourbon Series, The Pageant

July 10 -- Jacksonville, Ill. @ Morgan County Fair, Morgan Country Fairground

July 17 -- Jackson, Tenn. x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour*

Aug, 7 -- Laughlin, Nev. @ Edgewater Casino Resort

Aug. 27 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 -- Doswell, Va. @ After Hours at the Meadow Event Park

Aug. 29 Glenmoore, PA @ Citadel Country Spirit USA Music Festival ^

Sept. 9 -- Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 10 -- Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Sept. 11 -- Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 17 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Sept. 18 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage

Sept. 24 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

Oct. 1 -- Wichita, Kan. x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

Oct. 2 -- Omaha, Ne. x Old Dominion Live from the Ballpark Tour *

^ Direct support for Chris Young

* Direct Support for Old Dominion

