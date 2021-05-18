”Suspicious” Death Of Wyoming Woman Under Investigation

Investigators are looking into what is being termed a ''suspicious" death of a woman in her home in Goshen County.

That's according to a post on the Goshen County Sheriff's Office Facebook page:

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased female in her home. The death is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. The case is being investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Goshen County Sheriff’s Office and Goshen County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation and there will be no further details released at this time.