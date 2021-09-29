Pleasant Fall Weekend on Tap for SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will see a pleasant fall weekend, with near-normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions predicted.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

630am Update - Weekend Outlook - Generally pleasant and seasonable temperatures with dry conditions anticipated for this upcoming weekend. Mostly dry conditions with temperatures staying above freezing for the High Plains and dipping near freezing above 9-10 thousand feet. Will be a good time to get outdoors and enjoy fall!

RELATED: