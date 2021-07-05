The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe storms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today [July 5].

The agency posted this statement on its website: ''A Marginal to Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms exists this afternoon across portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon into evening. Main threats associated with these storms will be strong, gusty winds to 70 mph, large hail, flash flooding, and lightning. Please stay weather aware and be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and updates!''