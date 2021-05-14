Severe Storms, Quarter-Size Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Friday

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms featuring strong winds and hail that could be as large as a quarter are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [May 14].

The agency posted this statement on its website on Friday morning:

Marginal risk of severe storms today as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and east of the Laramie Range into the southern Nebraska Panhandle. A storm or two may be severe this afternoon and early evening with damaging winds and severe hail to quarter-sized possible. Be weather aware this afternoon!