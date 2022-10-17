2 Dead After Being Ejected in Crash South of Laramie

Two people are dead after being ejected in a single-vehicle crash south of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 near mile marker 424.5 on U.S. 287, about a mile north of the Wyoming-Colorado state line.

The patrol says 21-year-old Colorado resident Hunter Berlier was headed south at a high rate of speed when he drove off the right side of the highway and ended up rolling his car several times.

Berlier and his passenger, 26-year-old North Carolina resident Teanna Madrigal, neither of whom were wearing their seat belts, were ejected from the car and died from their injuries.

According to Hunter's dad, Dave Berlier, Hunter had his "share of ups and downs" but was "really in a high point."

"I could not have been more proud of the man you had become," Dave said in an Oct. 15 Facebook post. "I love you always and you will never leave my heart."

According to crash data, the last person to die in a crash on U.S. 287 between Laramie and the Wyoming-Colorado border was 43-year-old California resident Ken Nam on Aug. 11, 2021.