Snow Squalls Expected In SE Wyoming Today

Although forecasters are not expecting huge accumulations, rain and snow showers are expected to return to southeast Wyoming today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

There could also be some scattered snow squalls around and west of I-25, including in the Cheyenne area.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning:

''A cool and unsettled weather pattern continues for your Tuesday with widespread rain and snow showers expected across the area this afternoon and evening. Most areas will only see very light (if any) snowfall accumulations, but a few snow squalls will be possible this afternoon for areas along and west of I-25. These squalls could produce localized pockets of 2+ inches of snow in a short time, so be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions if traveling this afternoon! Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, warmest across the western Nebraska Panhandle."

