What’s Trending Tuesday, Wyoming and Beyond

Hey, the snow is melting. Sure, there are still some giant icebergs in the middle of the road in places, but, we're a lot better off than we were a week ago, so that's a win, right? Let's take a look at the stories that we really care about.

Trending Locally

A tough game for the Cowgirls yesterday as they fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to the higher seeded UCLA. While they weren't able to pull off the upset in the 69-48 loss, the Mountain West Conference trophy in Laramie and the bid to go dancing is a huge step for the program.

Everyone struggled last week with the 3 feet of snow that dropped across the Cowboy State, even the animals. There's a video going viral of a herd of hundreds antelope pushing their way through the snow near Glenrock.

If you missed the snowfall from a couple weekends ago, don't worry, we could get another inch of the stuff tonight with more, what the National Weather Service calls, unsettled weather coming in the next few days. Hey, I bet the drought is over.

Get our free mobile app

Trending Nationally

A list is trending online over the top biblical names. I have a super biblical first and middle name of Matthew James. So before looking at this list, I knew they would both make it. James came in 2nd if you're wondering. The top biblical name, though, was Elijah.

Sure, Hall & Oates version of Maneater is great, but what if we added a guy in a sasquatch suit and gave him a saxophone and added John Oates? That'd give you Saxquatch and John Oates. Easily the best duo of this generation.

And finally, if you're bracket is completely busted, like mine, don't forget to pull yourself together and say your tournament time ABCs.