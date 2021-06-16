Some of Your Favorite Retailers May Be Going Bagless

It would be weird if I just put stuff in my oversized purse, wouldn't it?

When it comes to shopping, I am the queen of not using a cart or a basket. Unless I'm at the grocery store, I almost always wave off one of these options and instead load up my arms, hands and fingers with everything I'm purchasing. I want to say it's strategy so that I don't buy too many things however, I still overbuy. Especially at Target.

I then try to cram everything into one plastic bag before leaving the store. It's madness. And it's probably why nobody likes to shop with me.

Now, here comes a new shopping challenge... going bagless.

Earlier this year, Walmart initiated the "Beyond the Bag" effort to find creative ways to cut down on single-use plastic bags. According to their research, one trillion bags are used across the globe every single year. The lifespan of those bags is just 12 minutes. I'm sure we've all had a bag shred on us in the middle of the parking lot. This number wouldn't be so crazy if we recycled those bags religiously.

However, just 10 percent of those bags are recycled in the nation.

Several companies joined Walmart's efforts in collaboration with Closed Loop Partners, including Target, CVS, Kroger, the TJX Companies, Dollar General, DICK's Sporting Goods and others. The idea was to get the public involved in finding alternatives to single-use plastic bags. The Beyond the Bag Challenge was wildly successful and yielded nine different ideas (from over 450 submissions) that don't involve plastic.

That being said, I wouldn't be surprised if we see these retailers implementing these new ideas in the near future. In fact, Walmart is already testing out 100 percent bagless stores in Vermont with Maine stores beginning their trial on July 1.

Should this continue to be successful, I'm sure it will become a corporate policy.

In fact, Walmart wants to be emissions free by 2040. Again, this could become a new policy among several other retailers, if not all. Many stores like to mimic what others are doing well. But for now, I have yet to see other retailers testing out bagless facilities.

On the other hand, state legislature could dictate how these stores operate.

Currently there are nine states with bans on single-use plastic bags. California, Oregon, Washington, Vermont, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware. Colorado's house has passed a similar bill, but it may not go into effect fully until 2024. Charging customers 10 cents per paper or plastic bag will begin in 2023.

What are your thoughts?