Statewide Public Health Orders For Wyoming Updated for Coming Weeks

The Wyoming Department of Health recently announced that the two remaining public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic are being updated with minor changes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We continue to see stable case numbers in most places along with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “Because COVID-19 is still around and our vaccine campaign is ongoing we need to continue with some precautions in our orders, especially related to schools and large events.”

The WDH reported that more than 162,000 people in Wyoming have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, when state and special federal counts are combined.

Because of that, the WDH reported, Mask Use Requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders. However, room capacity limitations in those settings are being removed. Physical distancing remains in the orders, though.

According to the Department of Health, guidance for K-12 schools regarding physical distancing while wearing masks has been updated to be more consistent with recently changed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Department of Health also reported that, in continuation of order #2, indoor events of more than 500 people may be held at 50 percent of venue capacity with certain face mask protocols for large indoor events.

WDH does recommend the continued use of face masks in indoor public places and when common-sense physical distancing cannot be maintained among people who don’t live in the same household.

These updated orders are in effect from April 1-April 15. They can be found online here.

Information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Wyoming can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.

Wyoming offers free at-home COVID-19 testing. More information can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-at-home-testing/.