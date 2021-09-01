Catching up with Colleen

LARAMIE -- When asked about the last month or so, University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin took a minute to reflect. She thought, pondered and eventually arrived at a very pleasant realization.

“Arguably, it was the best month of my life, to date,” Corbin said.

That time period included beginning a soccer season as a first-year head coach, a move from Virginia to Wyoming, getting married with the Grand Tetons as a spectacular backdrop and taking over a Cowgirls’ soccer program seeking a new vision.

“To actually be here with people that I love and care about, that I trust tremendously, with a team that is hungry and competitive and happy, I’m living my best life,” Corbin said.

The people she’s referring to are her husband, Nick, her assistant coaches, Julie Spracklin and Taylor Burton, the UW athletics family and the town of Laramie.

“It’s just really special,” Corbin said. “Coming into an environment that was so welcoming and so excited for myself and my staff to be here, definitely makes the transition easier. I don’t know if I could have written it up any better. I love Laramie, and I love the community that’s here and all the support we have. I feel really lucky.”

The soccer portion of the equation couldn’t be going any better, as well. The Cowgirls are off to a 3-0-0 start with two come-from-behind victories.

Wyoming is outscoring its foes by a combined score of 8-2 and has accomplished that with a diversified offensive attack. Six different players have netted a goal with junior forward Faith Joiner leading the way with a pair of scores.

The early success comes on the heels of a 2-7 spring season. So while the hot start may be a surprise to some, it’s not for Corbin, her staff or the people within the program.

“I have been insanely impressed by the level of real soccer player that is here and how easy and quick this transition of playing style has happened,” Corbin said. “That’s a testament to the quality of human that is here because change is hard for anyone. Change is made easier by having an open mindset and willingness to change and work hard and to embrace a little adversity.

“This team has done exactly that, so I’m delighted on how things have gone and what this team is capable of now and in the future.”

And the Cowgirls are doing it their own way. Corbin and company have created an identity where soccer isn’t the sole focus.

The Corbin way on how to best accomplish success on the pitch is about finding enjoyment in everything they do. She sports a necklace that reads, “Choose joy,” because that’s what she wants each and every day from herself, her staff and her team.

“What I’ve learned in the last 10 to 15 years of my life – in terms of what are going to be non-negotiables for me – choosing joy and doing my best every day are non-negotiables,” Corbin said. “I’ve been really proud of our ability as a staff and as a team to stick to that.”

It’s like Corbin’s dad always told her, “Have fun and do your best.” She heard it constantly growing up and into her adult life.

That sage advice has persisted with Corbin and is now the foundation for a new era of Wyoming soccer.

