Southeast Wyoming Mountains Could See 3-6 Inches of Snow Saturday

Up to half a foot of snow could fall in the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Thursday morning:

weather.gov/cys

18/440AM: Greetings! Here's your weather forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the weekend. Today will feature warmer temperatures and increasing winds through the day. It will be very dry out west, with afternoon humidity falling into the single digits in some areas. Fires could spread quickly in the dry air and increasing winds. Strong winds for the wind prone areas this evening into Friday. High Wind Warnings and Watches are in effect for Arlington, Elk Mountain, I-80 Summit on Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux area on Interstate 25. Best chances for any snow will occur Saturday out west, as a cold front moves through the area. Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges could see 3-6 inches of snow Saturday. Next high wind event looking to take shape Monday as the next low pressure system approaches from the west.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure information.

