Spooky Pub Crawl Is Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

Making its triumphant return from last Spooky Season, The Boos & Spirits Downtown Pub Crawl is back for 2021. I hope you have your planner handy as the spooky pub crawl is set to kick off Saturday, October 23rd from 3pm to 10pm. This was a lot of fun last year and I'm pretty excited to see all the awesome Halloween costumes running around from participating local businesses.

Downtown Cheyenne had this to say of the event on Facebook.

Join us Saturday October 23rd from 3pm-10pm for the Boos & Spirits Downtown Pub Crawl. Get yourself a wristband and get access to free drinks and exclusive deals at your favorite watering holes in Downtown.

Wristbands can be pre-ordered online for $25 until Friday the 22nd or purchased at the door for $30 on Saturday ($5 discount if you're wearing a costume)!

There are so many factors that are going into this event that should get everyone in their spooky mood. The list of businesses that will be involved aren't released yet, but rest assured that there will be plenty involved that will help you get your Monster Mash on.

Last year, this was such a cool event. There were tons of people running around in their costumes and you loved to see it. Especially last year with you know what. At least we're in 2021 now, and everything is somewhat normal-ish. I'll take it. With that said, it's time to get Spooky in Downtown Cheyenne.

