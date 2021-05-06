Spring Branding Videos Show Why We Love This Wyoming Tradition

It's Spring branding season.

For many of us, that means weekends full of mud, dust, early mornings, late nights, and a whole lot of other messy work.

But, there is a sense of pride that comes from a day spent out on the prairie, working side by side with your family and friends, taking care of animals, and dreaming of the future you're creating for your family.

I found several videos on TikTok that I felt really captivated the heart of this western tradition.

This first one is my favorite.

Maybe it's because the voice-over that goes along with it captivates so much about why we still strive daily to live by the Cowboy Code of Ethics here in Wyoming.

Look at this video, where the little cowgirl is helping keep the cows pointed in the right direction.

This one shows a bit more of the dirty work.

I can tell you from personal experience that it is not as easy as they make it look to snap that rope and get the calf on the ground.

That's why I usually just sit on them or run around doing ear tags or shots, I just don't have the right amount of heft to do that part.

We'd love to see them.