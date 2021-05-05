Wyoming is Among the Top States for Nurses in the U.S.

National Nurses Week kicks off on Thursday, May 6th, and especially the way the past year has gone, every nurse, and of course, all frontline workers deserve more appreciation than we could possibly ever show them. But regardless of health situations, nurses certainly have made a great impact on every patient. And Wyoming just happens to be a great spot for those that hold the occupation.

WalletHub recently did the research to find out which states are the top spots for nurses. It seems that overall, Wyoming is the 4th best state in the nation for nurses. With several factors being taken into consideration to determine our state's ranking for the statistic. Here is a list of some that are very telling:

The Nursing Market in Wyoming (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

26 th – Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Monthly Avg. Starting Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 26 th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

– Health-Care Facilities per Capita 9 th – Nurses per Capita

– Nurses per Capita 3 rd – Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030

– Projected Share of Elderly Population by 2030 20 th – Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Average Annual Salary for Nurses (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 6 th – Share of Best Nursing Homes

– Share of Best Nursing Homes 23 rd – Projected Competition by 2028

– Projected Competition by 2028 25th – Avg. Number of Work Hours

Given that among those statistics, Wyoming finishes in the top ten in three categories: nurses per capita, the share of best nursing homes, and projected share of elderly population by 2030, it's not tough to see why we rank so well with our overall ranking.

Get our free mobile app

Only Arizona, Washington, and Nevada finished ahead of Wyoming in the overall rankings. Montana was another state in the region that finished well overall at 6th, while Nebraska and Colorado finished 21st and 24th, respectively. You can find the rest of the overall rankings by checking out the map below.

While times in the past 12 to 15 months have certainly been more stressful for nurses, it looks like Wyoming has been a relatively good spot for them to be.