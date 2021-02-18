In 2019, actress Lupita Nyong’o published Sulwe, her first children’s book. It went on to win several awards and become a #1 New York Times bestseller. Now the book will become an animated musical feature for Netflix — with Nyong’o involved as producer.

The book is about a girl named Sulwe who “has skin the color of midnight” who “ wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything.”

You can watch Nyong’o read Sulwe on Netflix’s YouTube channel:

“The story of Sulwe is one that is very close to my heart,” Nyong’o said in a press release. “Growing up, I was uncomfortable in my dark skin. I rarely saw anyone who looked like me in the aspirational pages of books and magazines, or even on TV. It was a long journey for me to arrive at self-love. Sulwe is a mirror for dark-skinned children to see themselves, a window for those who may not be familiar with colorism, to have understanding and empathy, and an invitation for all who feel different and unseen to recognize their innate beauty and value.”

Netflix has been investing heavily in animated features, including upcoming projects from Richard Linklater, Henry Selick, and Guillermo del Toro, along with a sequel to the stop-motion favorite Chicken Run.