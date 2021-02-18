What’s the Most Popular Podcast in Wyoming?

Podcasting has boomed in recent years. In fact, as of the start of 2021, there are now more than 1,750,000 podcasts that have combined to accumulate more than 43 million episodes. So what podcast is everyone listening to in Wyoming?

It seems that in Wyoming, we're all about some true crime comedy. 'My Favorite Murder' is the top podcast in our state. The podcast is hosted by comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

By using Google trends along with the first 50 podcasts on Apple's Top 100 chart, Waycroft was able to find the most popular podcast in each state. It seems that in Wyoming, we're all about some true crime comedy. 'My Favorite Murder' is the top podcast in our state. The podcast is hosted by comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark.

The top five most popular throughout the country based on how many states picked it as their favorite in order are as follows: 1) 'Code Switch, 2) 'The Mismatch', 3) 'Mark Levin Podcast', 4) 'Call Her Daddy', and 5) 'Dying For Sex'.

Honorable mention should also go to 'Office Ladies', which is a podcast with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who played Pam and Angela, respectively, on the iconic TV show, 'The Office'. The podcasts breakdown episodes throughout the history of the show while giving plenty of great behind-the-scenes stories. That was a favorite in both Kansas and Nebraska. It's shocking that Pennsylvania wasn't more onboard with that one.

While Wyoming chose 'My Favorite Murder' for its pick, there are also more popular true crime themed podcasts out there which were chosen by other states, such as 'Red Collar', 'Anatomy of a Murder', and 'Dead and Gone'.

