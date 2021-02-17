Plainsmen Take a Shot at Four Straight Swim Titles [VIDEO]

The race for the Class 4A boys’ swimming and diving state championship could be one that comes down to the final event on Friday.

Laramie has won three straight titles. Three years ago, the Plainsmen edged Thunder Basin in the last race for a two-point win. After a comfortable win in 2019, and a 16.5-point win last year, the 2021 title is comparable to three years ago, but this year it’s a three-team race.

LHS is vying with Kelly Walsh and Cheyenne Central for this year’s crown.

Laramie head coach Tom Hudson has felt all season long that this year’s state meet will be highly competitive between the three teams. He also discussed how his squad is prepared for these two days in the video at the top of the story.

The Plainsmen have one returning state champion in junior Mace Spiker-Miller. He won the 100 butterfly race at last year’s championships. Junior Dylan Bressler also has a chance at the diving state title. He has the top score for 11 dives on the 1-meter board.

LHS will also try to a relay or two and has an outside shot in a few other events.

This year’s state championships were originally scheduled to be in Gillette. Due to COVID guidelines and the set-up at the Laramie Aquatics Center, they were moved to Laramie. That allows LHS to compete in their home pool.

The 4A state meet will start with the diving prelims and semifinals at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The prelims for swimming will follow at about 4 p.m. The finals will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.