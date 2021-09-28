Suspicious Package Outside Cheyenne Business Found to Be Empty

An all-clear was given Tuesday afternoon after a suspicious package was found near the front porch of a business in west Cheyenne.

According to a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post, officers were called to Gage & Moxley at 2718 O'Neil Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

"The CPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit completed a thorough investigation and confirmed that it was empty," the post read.

This is the second time in the past five days that the bomb squad has been called out.

The unit was called around 10:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious box at Blue Federal Credit Union World Headquarters at 2401 E. Pershing Boulevard, which was also deemed to be empty.