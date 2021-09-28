Cowboys wrestling schedule released

LARAMIE – Head Wrestling Coach Mark Branch announced the 2021-22 schedule Tuesday. The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling squad will host five events at home including opening their season with the Cowboy Open. The schedule also features five duals against ranked opponents including two top five teams.

Get our free mobile app

“We pushed our schedule back a little this year for a later start and our guys are excited about it,” Branch said. “We jump out to some elite level competition right away which is going to set us up for a great second half of the season. You won’t want to miss our home schedule this year.”

The Cowboys will start their season at home in Laramie by hosting the Cowboy Open on Nov. 27th. A week later they will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada to compete in the always very competitive Cliff Keen Invitational.

After two tournaments, the Cowboys will open their dual slate with a marquee matchup against the No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. Wyoming will welcome Oklahoma State to Laramie for a matchup that will include multiple All-Americans and numerous NCAA Qualifiers.

After Christmas, the Cowboys will open the new year with a tri-dual against South Dakota State and Northern Iowa hosted by the Jackrabbits. Following the road trip the Cowboys return home to host three straight duals highlighted by duals against two ranked opponents in Oregon State and Iowa State.

The regular season will be capped with five duals on the road including a tri-dual against Utah Valley and No. 2 ranked Missouri hosted by the Wolverines. After the tri-dual the Cowboys round out their schedule against front range foes Northern Colorado and Air Force as well as West Virginia.

Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Wyoming Cowboy wrestling season at GoWyo.com/Tickets

Complete 2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 27 Cowboy Open Laramie, WY

Dec. 3-4 Las Vegas Invite Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 17 Oklahoma State Laramie, WY

Dec. 19 Reno TOC Reno, NV

Jan. 9 SDSU/UNI Brookings, SD

Jan. 14 Iowa State Laramie, WY

Jan. 16 NDSU Laramie, WY

Jan. 23 Oregon State Laramie, WY

Jan. 29 Utah Valley/Missouri Orem, UT

Feb. 4 UNC Greeley, CO

Feb. 11 Air Force CO Springs, CO

Feb. 18 West Virginia Morgantown, WV

Western Wear Through the Years

- Western Wear Through the Years