Taco John's is known for being based locally and also for doing what they can locally in and around the immediate Cheyenne community and throughout the state of Wyoming. And just as they typically, the Taco John's is once again helping out another local charity in Wyoming.

In a press release, Taco John's has announced that through its seasonal Nachos Navidad fundraising promotion, this year's recipient, Recover Wyoming, will receive a donation from Taco John's in the form of $20,000.

Through Cheyenne's five Taco John's locations, nearly $10,000 was raised during the Nachos Navidad promotion from not just sales, but also donations from customers, in-store ornament purchases, and round-ups on bill totals authorized by customers as well. Tomorrow, February 24th, there will be a check presentation at the offices of Recover Wyoming at 12:30 p.m.

Jim Creel, CEO of Taco Johns International, had this to say about the donation:

Every year we’re proud of our city and their continued support of our Nachos Navidad program which allows us to help important organizations in our community...Recover Wyoming’s mission is to assist our loved ones with substance issues. We live in trying times and recent history has intensified the need for organizations like theirs. That’s why the Taco John’s Foundation will be donating an additional $10,000 to ensure Recover Wyoming can continue their mission to provide long-term solutions for those dealing with addiction.

The open house event for the check presentation will be held at Recover Wyoming's new offices in Cheyenne at 1017 E. Lincolnway. At any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, guests are invited to tour the facility, talk to recovery coaches, and they can also inquire about any additional info regarding support programs for families, friends, or colleagues battling substance abuse issues.

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

- 11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

DINNERTIME: Best Mexican Food in Cheyenne According to Yelp