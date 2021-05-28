Hometown History: Taco John’s in Cheyenne

Taco John's now operates over 400 restaurants in 25 states, but it all started in1968 with a small food truck down the street from Cheyenne Frontier Days.

John Turner was an officer in the United States Air Force. After serving in the Korean War, he was stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne. In 1968, he approached local realtor James Woodson to help him find a property for his new restaurant, the "Taco House". Woodson had a friend and business partner who built campers and travel trailers.

Get our free mobile app

MORE:

Just in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1968, they launched a food truck selling tacos and burritos. It was an instant hit. Eventually, they opened another location, then another, then another. The next year, Turner sold the business to Woodson and his associate Harold Holmes, who changed the name to "Taco John's".

In 2004, Turner died at the age of 73. Holmes and Woodson successfully expanded the company up until their deaths in 2008 and 2012. Both the Holmes and Woodson families remain on the company's board of directors.

Source: Wikipedia

LOOK: Historical Wyoming License Plates Since 1914

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



Wild West Photos Brought to Life with Artificial Intelligence