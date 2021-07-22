‘Unique’ Tattoo Leads to Burglary Arrest in Wyoming

Torrington Police Department via Facebook

Police say surveillance video showing a "unique" tattoo helped officers arrest a man suspected of burglarizing the Taco John's in Torrington last Friday.

According to a department Facebook post, 41-year-old Torrington resident Brian W. Brady was arrested Tuesday night after Sgt. Green with the Goshen County Sheriff's Office contacted him on an unrelated incident and identified him as the suspect based on his tattoo.

"The tattoo matched the still photographs of the surveillance video that were distributed on social media by investigators," police said. "Additional evidence was collected at the place of contact."

Brady is currently being held in the Goshen County Detention Center on charges of burglary, felony theft and misdemeanor property destruction.

Filed Under: Arrest, Brian Wayne Brady, Burglary, Crime, Goshen County Detention Center, Goshen County Sheriff's Office
Categories: News, Wyoming
