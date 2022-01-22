It’s Official — Taste of Country Is on TikTok!
It’s official! if you're a fan of the social media platform TikTok, you can find Taste of Country on the app now, too! We’ve joined the country music crowd like...
And Kelsea Ballerini:
So, be sure and check Taste of Country out on TikTik. We'll be your one-stop-shop for what’s happening in country music, original Taste of Country content from your favorite country artists and more! Give us a follow on TikTok at @thetasteofcountry to join in all of the online fun with your favorite country stars past, present and future.
Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked
You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list. Enjoy the 21 best country songs of the year, based on Taste of Country staff and country music fan opinion, plus commercial data (sales, streaming, airplay).
To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Larry Fleet and Morgan Wade crack the top songs list, while hitmakers including Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Luke Combs make the Top 10.
Let us know your favorite song of 2021 on Twitter, or email us at staff@tasteofcountry.com.