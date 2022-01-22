Canadian Cold Front Expected In SE Wyoming On Monday
It looks like a fairly nice week ahead for southeast Wyoming although we can expect a cold front with some snow possible on Monday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
That's according to a post on the agency's website:
