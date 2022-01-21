Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Electronics Thieves

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of electronics.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the theft happened at the Walmart at 580 Livingston Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Farkas says the two men (pictured above) were seen gathering electronic merchandise from the store and passing the point of sale without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the men or knows their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

