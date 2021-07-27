Mountain lions, raccoons and squirrels — oh my! The Voice's coaches recently came together around a campfire for an outdoorsy new promo to drum up excitement for the show's new season, and of course, their conversation quickly turned to a singalong.

In the beginning of the new ad, veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton are relaxing at their campsite, sipping warm drinks as Shelton strums a guitar. Soon, the country coach and Legend begin stargazing — but it's not the constellations they've got their eyes on. Instead, they're looking at the newest The Voice coach pop star Ariana Grande, who will make her full-time coaching debut this season.

"Hi, guys! Sorry I'm late," Grande says as she descends from the sky to join her fellow coaches at the campout.

In accordance with The Voice tradition, Clarkson and Legend explain, the newest coach — in this case, Grande — has to lead the group in a song. While Grande initially seems a little embarrassed, she quickly embraces the spotlight, offering up a dazzling rendition of Olivia Newton-John's 1978 submission to the Grease soundtrack, "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

With Shelton strumming along on acoustic guitar and the other two coaches providing backup vocals, Grande's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" serves up stratospheric vocal runs and high notes that enchant everybody — even the woodland creatures in the surrounding forest. Eagle-eyed viewers might even catch a glimpse of The Voice host Carson Daly, dressed in park ranger garb, as he peers out of the bushes to get a look at the star-studded lineup of coaches.

Season 21 of The Voice will premiere on Sept. 20. Aside from Grande, who's stepping into a role previously filled by Nick Jonas, all the coaches are returning after also being on the show for at least one previous season.

Shelton, the resident country coach, has participated in the show more than any other celebrity: He's the only coach who has appeared on every single season to date. Team Blake has had eight victories over the course of the show, making him the winningest coach on The Voice. His most recent victory came last season, when his team's Cam Anthony took home the top prize.

