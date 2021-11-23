Taylor Swift has added yet another record-breaking milestone to her resume, as the 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which appears on Red (Taylor's Version), ascends to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It's the longest song to ever do so, besting a several-decades-long record held by Don McLean's nearly-nine-minute-long "American Pie."

On Twitter, Swift celebrated the news with a "FERAL SCREECH," going on to thank the studio team that helped her create the extended version of "All Too Well" and handed over all the credit for its success to her fans.

"I'm so proud of this song and the memories I have with you guys because of it," she writes to her listeners. "You truly chose this one and now you did THIS?! I'm floored. A ten minute song is at the top of the Hot 100."

McLean's epic run as the record-holder for longest-running No. 1 song began in January of 1972 and ended just a month-and-a-half shy of its 50th anniversary. To Billboard, McLean offered a comment on his record as he handed it over to Swift.

"There's something to be said for a great song that has staying power. 'American Pie' remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry," he reflects. "Let's face it, nobody ever wants to lose that No. 1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer-songwriter such as Taylor."

Red (Taylor's Version) arrived this month; the collection includes re-recorded versions of all of the songs on her iconic 2012 album, plus a number of "From the Vault" tracks. The new project includes versions of "Babe" and "Better Man," which were previously recorded by Sugarland and Little Big Town, respectively; it also features a duet with Chris Stapleton called "I Bet You Think About Me."