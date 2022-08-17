The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
As for Albany County's results, here's a breakdown of the winners from the 2022 Albany County Wyoming Primary Elections. Note that these are unofficial results provided by Albany County's election webpage.
State Representative
(D) LYNNETTE GREYBULL
(R) HARRIET HAGEMAN
Governor Candidate
(D) THERESA A. LIVINGSTON
(R) MARK GORDON
Secretary of State
(R) Chuck Gray
State Auditor
(R) Kristi Racines
State Treasurer
(R) Curt Meyer
Superintendent of Public Instruction
(D) SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR.
(R) MEGAN DEGENFELDER
State Senate District 9
(D) KEN CHESTEK
(R) DIANA SEABECK
State Representative District 14
(R) WAYNE B. PINCH
State Representative District 14
(D) TREY SHERWOOD
(R) BRYAN SHUSTER
State Representative District 45
(D) KARLEE PROVENZA - 363 votes out of 401
State Representative District 46
(D) MERAV BEN-DAVID
(R) OCEAN ANDREW
County Commissioner
(D) PETE GOSAR
(R) TERRI JONES
County Coroner
(D) SALLY KING
(R) TIFFANY REED
County Attorney
(D) EDWARD KURT BRITZIUS 1
County Sheriff
(D) AARON APPELHANS
(R) JOEL SENIOR
County Clerk
(D) KAYLA WHITE
(R) SUSAN REDING
County Treasurer
(D) TRACY FLETCHER
County Assessor
(R) CHELSIE MATHEWS
Clerk of District Court
(R) STACY LAM
PRECINCT COMMITTEEMAN/ PRECINCT COMMITTEEWOMAN POSITION
Click here for detailed information on the Precinct Committee results.
Note that write-ins and party positions without winners were not reported on this page. For more detailed information on election results or write-in ballot numbers, click here.
