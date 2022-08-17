Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.

As for Albany County's results, here's a breakdown of the winners from the 2022 Albany County Wyoming Primary Elections. Note that these are unofficial results provided by Albany County's election webpage.

State Representative

(D) LYNNETTE GREYBULL

(R) HARRIET HAGEMAN

Governor Candidate

(D) THERESA A. LIVINGSTON

(R) MARK GORDON

Secretary of State

(R) Chuck Gray

State Auditor

(R) Kristi Racines

State Treasurer

(R) Curt Meyer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

(D) SERGIO A. MALDONADO, SR.

(R) MEGAN DEGENFELDER

State Senate District 9

(D) KEN CHESTEK

(R) DIANA SEABECK

State Representative District 14

(R) WAYNE B. PINCH

State Representative District 14

(D) TREY SHERWOOD

(R) BRYAN SHUSTER

State Representative District 45

(D) KARLEE PROVENZA - 363 votes out of 401

State Representative District 46

(D) MERAV BEN-DAVID

(R) OCEAN ANDREW

County Commissioner

(D) PETE GOSAR

(R) TERRI JONES

County Coroner

(D) SALLY KING

(R) TIFFANY REED

County Attorney

(D) EDWARD KURT BRITZIUS 1

County Sheriff

(D) AARON APPELHANS

(R) JOEL SENIOR

County Clerk

(D) KAYLA WHITE

(R) SUSAN REDING

County Treasurer

(D) TRACY FLETCHER

County Assessor

(R) CHELSIE MATHEWS

Clerk of District Court

(R) STACY LAM

PRECINCT COMMITTEEMAN/ PRECINCT COMMITTEEWOMAN POSITION

Click here for detailed information on the Precinct Committee results.

Note that write-ins and party positions without winners were not reported on this page. For more detailed information on election results or write-in ballot numbers, click here.