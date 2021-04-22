‘The Conjuring 3’ Trailer: Ed and Lorraine Warren Return

Those unstoppable paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, are back. In The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) get involved in a sensational case (based on a true story) about a Connecticut man who attempted to plead innocence for a murder on the grounds that he was possessed by the devil. In reality, well, that’s debatable. In a Conjuring movie, there’s going to be all kinds of demonic stuff going on.

The first trailer for the film — the second Conjuring sequel and the eighth film overall in the franchise when you include spinoffs like the Annabelle films and The Nun, features witches, monsters, and even a horrifying water bed. (It’s a death bed! A bed that eats people!) Watch it below:

James Wan directed the first two Conjuring films; this one is directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed the Conjuring spinoff The Curse of La Llorona. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on June 4.

Gallery — The Best Horror Movie Posters in History: