The Denver Broncos 2021 Regular Season Schedule Announced

We now know who the Broncos will be playing for the upcoming 2021 season, which will now feature 17 regular season games. The NFL released its official schedule on Wednesday and while we STILL don't know who's playing quarterback, we know who and when they're playing, starting with the New York Giants on the road on September 12.

The Broncos will then head home to prepare for the 2021 home opener on September 26 for a matchup against the New York Jets.

While it's difficult to assume ANYTHING in a new NFL season because rosters change, coaches change and teams can look completely different from one year to the next, the Broncos first three opponents went a combined 9-39 last year.

The Broncos currently are not slated to play a Monday Night Football game and have one primetime game scheduled, and that's a week 7 matchup against the revamped and vastly improved Cleveland Browns in Cleveland.

The Broncos bye week comes in Week 11. Here's a full rundown of the Broncos schedule (preseason AND regular season). With the addition of an extra regular season game, the preseason has now been shrunk to only 3 games. Here's what it looks like this year.

August 14: AT Minnesota Vikings

August 21: AT Seattle Seahawks

August 28: LA Rams

