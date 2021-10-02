Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in October of 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

There is a fall crisp in the air, and as we enter into the end of 2021, we are about to get a ton of new country albums dropped on us. This is great news for all of us country fans, as we need some new tunes to match the new time of year that is upon us. October brings us just that.

Oct. 8: Reba McEntire, Revived Remixed Revisited will be released. Reba is putting a new spin on all of her biggest songs. This is a three-disc box set, and it's going to have a little something for every Reba fan out there. One thing I'm looking forward to, is her working with Dolly Parton and re-recording her 1993 hit, "Does He Love You," originally recorded with Linda Davis.

Oct. 8: Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy arrives from one of my favorite bands ever. I have already gotten to hear this album, and let me tell you, it's amazing. I can't wait for everyone to hear this thing, too.

Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band, The Comeback hits streaming and shelves worldwide. Zac has had to cancel some shows recently, due to him getting COVID-19, but the album release is moving ahead as planned. I love the song on here called "Same Boat." It has that classic ZBB sound, and really hits home about how we all need to get along, as we are all just humans living lives together, in the same boat.

Buckle up, because there is a ton of country music coming for you to consume in October of 2021. Other albums scheduled for release this month include:

Oct. 1: Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days

Oct. 1: Lily Rose, Stronger Than I Am

Oct. 1: Logan Mize, Welcome To Prairieville

Oct. 8: Cody Johnson, Human (The Double Album)

Oct. 8: Josh Turner, King Size Manger

Oct. 8: Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy

Oct. 8: Reba McEntire, Revived Remixed Revisited

Oct. 15: Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Georgia Blue

Oct. 15: Kelly Clarkson, When Christmas Comes Around

Oct. 15: Leah Turner, Lost In Translation EP

Oct. 15: Ryan Hurd, Pelago

Oct. 15: Toby Keith, Peso In My Pocket

Oct. 15: Zac Brown Band, The Comeback

Oct. 22: Brett Eldredge, Mr. Christmas

Oct. 22: Brett Young, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics

Oct. 22: Dillon Carmichael, Son of A

Oct. 22: Jessie James Decker, The Woman I've Become EP

Oct. 22: Lady A, What a Song Can Do

Oct. 22: Pistol Annies, Hell of a Holiday

Oct. 29: Hayes Carll, You Get It All

Oct. 29: Morgan Evans, Country and the Coast Side A

What new country album are you most excited for in October 2021?