A few months ago, we posed the question, "What's the Deal with the Closed Down Lariat Motel in Cheyenne?" Now we know that there's definitely some plans in the works for the historic spot just south of downtown Cheyenne (technically in the south district of downtown).

For awhile, when you would drive by the spot, you could tell that it was closed. But with a property that size, surrounded by businesses that are still in operation, and with the relatively new Ike's Sports Bar nearby, you would think someone would want to snatch up that property to make something happen. Here's what it was previously looking like...

Lariat Motel

But now, according to Downtown Cheyenne and Visit Cheyenne's Facebook pages, the Lariat Motel is getting a makeover.

As noted in the post, the new renovation project for the Lariat Motel is being led by Corey Loghry of Lynn Buys Houses & Lynn Renovates Houses. And yes, we also hope they keep the vintage sign. But a historic spot getting renovated into 18 new living spaces at that spot is great news to learn with this establishment.

Formerly, the motel was known for earning bad reviews during the time it was open. Oddly enough, upon our previous article regarding the Lariat Motel a few months back, a co-worker joked about the idea of us asking Lynn from Lynn Buys Houses & Lynn Renovates Houses so we actually did know the deal with what was happening. Sure enough, just a few months later, we do know.

Cheyenne Million Dollar Home Looks Like Kevin McCallister's House

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now

LOOK: Wyoming Hundred-Acre Property Has Airstrip & Airplane Hangar Freedom Air Ranch