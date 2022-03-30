The Lincoln Comes Alive This Weekend In Cheyenne

A big weekend is on the horizon at The Lincoln as they're welcoming live music. Just think about two years ago today, we had no idea when we'd get to watch a concert, sporting event, or even grab a beer with friends. A lot has changed in two years, but now, we're getting weekends like this one where we have a couple of shows to look forward to.

Out the gate I'm going to say, The Lincoln is doing an incredible job getting different acts to come to Cheyenne. We have a full list of awesome artists, musicians, and bands making their way to Downtown Cheyenne. Summer 2022 is going to be epic.

Now, this weekend, The Lincoln has some great entertainment lined up for us. Friday night they'll have Face Vocal Band on stage. Tickets are still available for the show, you can check them out here.

The second show at The Lincoln this weekend is the third Battle Of The Bands. This will be for the local rock bands to come and strut their stuff. It's crazy that we're already on the third Battle Of The Bands, and there's only one more after this then we'll move on to finding out who the top band is by June. It's a lot of fun to check out these local bands and see what they can do.

There is plenty to look forward to this weekend, especially if you're looking for live music. The Lincoln is rolling and will make for an awesome time.

