The Lincoln has built itself an awesome reputation since its reemergence in Cheyenne with tons of great shows in town and doing local events. Starting next month, they're bringing back their Battle Of The Bands. The monthly event will kick off in February and crown a winner in June.

I really like the format for this. Rather than having a hodgepodge of different genres for each event, they separate it by genre. This will really help with judging so it's not as jarring when you go from multiple rock bands to hip hop or country. I really like this.

So it's going to kick off next month, February 5th with a hip hop battle of the bands, then March will be for singers/songwriters, April will showcase rock bands and May will close up with Metal bands. The finals will take place Friday, June 10th.

Go ahead and mark these days on your calendar. They're putting themselves to work on finding the best in Cheyenne and probably the surrounding areas. It's nice to support local musicians as well, so I'm all about this. The Lincoln also has an amazing sound system, so it's a treat for your ears.

If you're interested in signing up for the Battle Of The Bands, you can find out more info and how to sign up here.

I really like that this will end in June, so it's something to follow as we make it through the winter months and the cold Spring months. Keep us warm with great music.

