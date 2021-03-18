The Most Popular Dating App Wyoming Turns to for Love

Spring is just about here and I can't help but feel love in the air.

There's something so hopeful about spring, isn't there? The flowers will soon be blooming and the birds will be chirping in the trees once again. It just feels like utter bliss. And, quite honestly, it feels like love is in the air.

Can you feel it?

Well, maybe not with all of the snow, but you will eventually. Spring is a sign of new beginnings and new romances too. And with a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel, I think we will see many people out on dates in the future. I'm sure people have dated virtually throughout the last year, but it's time to get that real life face time, not the kind that comes through a screen.

With that being said, are you on any dating apps? Which one is your favorite? Where have you found the most success?

According to Mashable, our most popular dating app in Wyoming is Tinder.

I wasn't really surprised by this since most people in my circle are on Tinder or Bumble. Tinder was actually the most popular dating app across the country with 27 states claiming it as their favorite. Match was a close second with 17 states using it the most. Mashable also found that Tinder was most popular among daters ages 18 to 24. Match pulls in an older demographic between the ages of 45 and 65.

Overall, most daters are using dating apps these days with just 34 percent saying they'd rather try things the traditional way.