The Most Searched-For True Crime Story in Wyoming

The interest in true crime stories has taken off to a whole new level in recent years, thanks in large part to the amount of true crime documentaries that consistently flood various streaming services and they definitely don't show any signs of slowing down any time soon. We all have our preferences of which true crime stories intrigue us the most too. So what is Wyoming's favorite true crime story?

Using Google search results, the law firm, Edwards Kirby Attorneys at Law decided to figure out what the most searched-for true crime stories were in each state. It just so happens that Wyoming's was one of the most famous unsolved murders in American history that has gone on to inspire numerous books and films.

But before we check on that, what would you think the most popular true crime story is in the nation? It's definitely much more recent than Wyoming's pick. It turns out that the 'Death of Caylee Anthony' was the most searched-for true crime story in the nation given that five states, along with Washington, D.C. had that as their top search result. That particular case was back in 2008, and was talked about on a national level as it was well known for the highly publicized Casey Anthony Trial. The verdict in that case still remains a controversy today.

As for Wyoming, the most searched-for true crime story is the death of Elizabeth Short, which occurred back in 1947, which may be more well known by many today as the 'Black Dahlia' murder.

The gruesome murder details from the case are as follows as according to the FBI's website. On January 15th, 1947, a woman and her son were out in a neighborhood when they discovered the body of a young naked woman sliced clean in half at the waist. There wasn't a drop of blood at the scene despite the mutilated cuts on the body. The body was that of 22-year old Elizabeth Short, who was a young Hollywood hopeful. The murder was later dubbed at 'The Black Dahlia', named after the 1946 crime genre movie, 'The Blue Dahlia' and for the fact that Short had a reputation for wearing black sheer clothing.

The Black Dahlia murder has gone unsolved to this day. That makes the case that much more intriguing and is good reason why it's the most searched-for true crime case in Wyoming. Other popular cases showing up as favorites among states were the O.J. Simpson Murder Case, David Berkowitz (Son of Sam), Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez (The Night Stalker), and others. You can check out the full list here.

