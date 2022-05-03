The Mother’s Day Present You Didn’t Know She Needs

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

One holiday that is near and dear to my heart is Mother's Day. We all have a mom, and they all deserve to be celebrated for bringing us into this world and putting up with us. For me, it's a time to celebrate my mother and my wife, who is now a mom, as well.

If you have a special mom in your life that will appreciate a most original gift this Mother's Day, then maybe this is for you. Introducing the KFC-ProFlowers Buckquet. It's only around for a limited time and there are a couple hoops you need to jump through to get it, but it is possible.

Check this bad boy out though:

Maybe this can be in addition to a gift for that special mom? Either way, if you have one of those moms in your life that can appreciate some good quality humor, flowers and chicken, then you should get cracking on getting one of these delivered to them now, in time for Mother's Day.