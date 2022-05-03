Gwen Stefani rocked a two-piece, neon green ball gown at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on Monday (May 2), which answered the event's assignment of dressing in "Gilded Glamor" (per the New York Times) while still retaining a sentimental nod to the pop superstar's own personal life.

The bridal undertones of Stefani's voluminous, floral skirt and train were no coincidence, nor was the fact that Stefani attended the event with Vera Wang — the fashion designer who designed the wedding gown she wore to marry Blake Shelton in July 2021.

"Vera called me to see if I wanted to come and be her date and of course I wanted to," Stefani recounted during Vogue's official red carpet livestream, according to People. "The thing is, she did my wedding dress. I got married this year so I just felt it was appropriate that I come to the ball and celebrate that ... And all of the sudden we're in neon!"

Though Stefani's outfit was inspired by Shelton, he wasn't at the Gala with her this year — and fans probably shouldn't get their hopes up for next year, either. At the Met Gala back in 2019, Stefani told Entertainment Tonight that "that will never happen ... ever!"

Stefani hit a snag on her way to the Met Gala when her makeup plans fell through. Fortunately, she's a beauty aficionado who even recently launched her own product line, GXVE Beauty, so she took matters into her own hands.

"Honestly, I had a crazy day because I was supposed to work with a new makeup artist … and she had an emergency and she had to leave so I had to do my own makeup!" Stefani revealed on the carpet. "I had a lot of fun doing it today and it was stressful too but in a good way. I was like, 'Alright, I got this.'"

Flip through the pictures below to see Stefani's look at the 2022 Met Gala.