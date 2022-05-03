WATCH: Brandi Carlile Tributes Naomi Judd With Moving ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ Cover

Brandi Carlile shared an emotional musical tribute to The Judds, just hours after news of Naomi Judd’s tragic death first broke. In a post to her Instagram account on Sunday (May 1), the accomplished singer-songwriter paused to reflect on the loss.

“Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd,” she wrote. “We know they woke up to a world without their mom today. We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial.”

Carlile was slated to perform a musical tribute to The Judds as a part of their official induction ceremony into the Country Music Hall of Fame, which was held on Sunday evening. She was forced to pull out of the performance after being diagnosed with COVID-19 just a few days prior. Carlile went on to explain the impact The Judds' music had on her own life and career.

“They were my first, second and third concert in my life and they’ve given me more than they could possibly understand,” she said. “Tonight they will be Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and I was supposed to sing them this song tonight. Let’s send them every bit of love and gratitude that they deserve.”

Clad in a vintage Judds T-shirt, Carlile and her young daughter sang a heartfelt rendition of the duo's iconic 1990 hit "Love Can Build a Bridge." Watch below.

In an April 30 statement, daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd shared that their mom had died from the “disease of mental illness.” Per the family's wishes, The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame went forward, just one day after Naomi's death. Both Ashley and Wynonna were present for the emotional evening, which included multiple musical tributes. Fellow Kentuckian Carly Pearce performed "Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Old Days)," beloved folk duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sang “Young Love (Strong Love)” and Timmy Simms stepped in for Carlile to perform “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

