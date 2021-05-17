During his run on The Voice, Jordan Matthew Young has proved his talents in a wide variety of genres. Still, he knows how to keep it country, and the Team Blake standout returned to those traditional roots during his performance on Monday night (May 17.)

The Austin, Texas native covered John Conlee's "Rose Colored Glasses" during the live Top 9 performances episode. Young's coach, Blake Shelton, praised his song choice, explaining that it was one of his own go-to country covers to perform.

Conlee released "Rose Colored Glasses" in 1978 as the lead single and title track of his debut studio album. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and paved the way for a hot streak of seven No. 1 hits for Conlee, including the second and third singles that Rose Colored Glasses produced: "Lady Lay Down" and "Backside of Thirty."

While Young has dabbled in both the country and rock genres for previous Voice performances, he originally caught judges' ears with a country song. Back in the Blind Auditions, he turned three judges' chairs (Shelton's, of course, as well as Kelly Clarkson's and Nick Jonas') with his rendition of Keith Whitley's "I'm No Stranger to the Rain." The Voice hopeful had his pick of judges, but ultimately went with Shelton, explaining that that's the artist who resonated with him the most.

As of Monday night's episode, Young was one of two remaining contestants on Team Blake this season, along with pop-leaning performer Cam Anthony. However, while Clarkson may not have originally succeeded in getting Young to join her team, she's got her own country front-runner in the form of contestant Kenzie Wheeler, who consistently impresses with his country selections.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

