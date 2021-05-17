Cheyenne Ranks as One of the Best Cities to Start a Career

It is about the time of year when many college students across the country will be graduating and looking to move on to their career field of choice. There are definitely several factors needed to be taken into consideration when entering the workforce, and it seems that for those looking to take off with their career, Cheyenne is one of the best spots in the country for just that.

WalletHub recently released a list of the best cities in the nation to start a career. As it turns out, out of over 180 of the biggest cities in the nation that were listed, Cheyenne ranked 24th overall. That is a pretty impressive ranking.

In terms of professional opportunities, Cheyenne ranked 27th and for quality of life, the city ranked 42nd. The overall ranking beat out cities such as San Francisco, CA, Nashville, TN, Charlotte, NC, Kansas City, MO, and Boston, MA. Not a bad short list to finish ahead of.

Denver ended up with the 19th overall ranking, including 10th in terms of quality of life. The top city for starting a career overall was Salt Lake City, UT.

Some of the other key metrics involved to determine the rankings were availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, and housing affordability. To see where each city ranked, check out the map below.

Despite the fact that the unemployment rate for those between 20 and 24 was 10.5 percent in April 2021, employers are looking to hire 7.2 percent more graduates that will be in the Class of 2021 than they had originally hired from the Class of 2020. So if you're graduating this year, things are certainly looking up!